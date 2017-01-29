Welcome to Leagle! Leagle is a leading provider of United States Court opinions and decisions. Every opinion and decision handed down by the Courts – Trial Courts, Appellate Courts and Supreme Courts, spanning Civil, Criminal, Family, Tax or Bankruptcy litigations are published here daily. Our library is comprehensive and contains over 5 million published and unpublished cases since 1950.

The Leagle Lawyer directory contains over 150,000 lawyer listings in every area of practise. Many of them are our distinguished “Featured Lawyers”.

Leagle is the place to find the most appropriate lawyer for any situation, find information on litigations, past and current, or keep you informed on the latest trends in the area of Law, Law Practice or Legal thinking.